By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Feb 2024 • 13:30

From sunny strolls to expat raves: Alicante's tourism boom. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante experienced a significant increase in tourism in 2023, as reported by Civitatis, the world’s leading company in the sale of guided tours and excursions in Spanish.

The data revealed that Alicante attracted 58.7 per cent more visitors in 2023 compared to the previous year, setting a new record for the city.

The number of visits to the Alicante section of Civitatis’ website also saw a substantial increase, reaching 64 per cent higher than the previous year.

This surge in tourism aligns with other notable achievements for Alicante in 2023, such as being recognized as the second-best city in the world to live in by expatriates, according to the ‘InterNations’ organisation.

The positive indicators underscore the city’s rising popularity and its reputation for providing a high quality of life.

The demographic breakdown of visitors to Alicante, as reported by Civitatis, indicates that couples represented the largest group, accounting for 45.1 per cent of visitors, followed by groups of friends at 20.7 per cent.

The satisfaction index among tourists who visited the city also improved, with over 90 per cent of ratings on Civitatis’ website exceeding four stars out of five.