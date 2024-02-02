Iconic American journal puts Mallorca in top 10

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 12:51

Photo: Cala des Moro, Mallorca. Credit: Marina Kryuchina/Shutterstock.com

In a significant nod to the evolving charm of Mallorca, The Wall Street Journal has recently heralded the island as one of the top ten travel destinations for 2024.

This prestigious recognition from the New York-based newspaper reflects a noticeable shift in the islands’ appeal, moving from the notorious nightlife to a serene focus on Zen, mindfulness, and meditation.

It’s a change that resonates deeply with the new wave of tourists seeking a transformative restful experience in the lap of luxury.

Luxury recommendations

For those venturing to Mallorca, the Wall Street Journal singles out two exemplary accommodations that epitomize this new tourism ethos.

The Hotel Zel in Palmanova, part of Rafael Nadal’s hotel brand under the Melia chain, boasts a restaurant serving exquisite Mediterranean cuisine and a fitness studio of professional calibre.

On the more opulent end, Son Bunyola, nestled in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana and owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, offers a blend of historical grandeur and modern luxury. Its 26 rooms and three villas are set in a 16th-century estate, with the Tafona Suite providing stunning sea views, prices range between €600 to €1,900 per night.

This transformation in tourism underscores a broader trend towards wellness and exclusivity, setting a new standard for visitors to Mallorca and its neighbouring islands. It’s an invitation to experience the islands’ natural beauty, historical richness, and now, their dedication to tranquillity and luxury.