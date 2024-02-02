La Nucía, City of Sports, gears up for a stellar 2024.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 18:23

www.lanucia.es

In 2024, “La Nucía, City of Sports” is set to host a comprehensive calendar of 42 international and national sporting events.

Some of the standout events include the Spanish Outdoor Athletics Championship, Shimano Super Cup Massi XCO UCI 1, Spanish Duathlon Championships Supersprint, XXI International Open of Spain Taekwondo-WTF, Boxam International Elite Tournament, Spanish Athletics Championship of Autonomous Federations, Mediterranean Fencing Championship, Radikaldarts International Championship, and Criterium and Gran Fondo de Ciclismo.

Many of these events will feature competitions for Olympic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, providing athletes with an opportunity to secure their spots.

The sports events will be broadcast live on national and international television as well as streaming platforms, contributing to the global promotion of “La Nucía, City of Sports” through quality sporting events.

Mayor Bernabé Cano emphasised the significant promotion that these events will bring to La Nucía, the Costa Blanca, and the Valencian Community.

The 42 sporting events in 2024 are expected to generate 350,000 overnight stays and attract more than 3.5 million people to “La Nucía, City of Sports,” contributing to substantial economic returns and highlighting the importance of sports tourism for the region.