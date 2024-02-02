Melon Diesel back on stage in Gibraltar

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Feb 2024
Photo: Facebook / Melon Diesel
Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that Melon Diesel will be performing in Gibraltar on Friday June 21.
The successful rock band is returning to the stage for a special concert at the Europa Sports Complex’s indoor arena and guarantees a spectacular show to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the album La Cuesta de Mister Bond.
La Cuesta de Mister Bond went platinum and sold over 180,000 copies. The title of the album pays a double homage: firstly, to James Bond, as the 007 film The Living Daylights was filmed in Gibraltar and secondly, to the name of a historic street in Gibraltar: La Cuesta Mr. Bourne.
Melon Diesel started playing under the name of ‘Treehouse’ in the early 1990s. The name was changed in 1995, based on an alcoholic drink served at a Gibraltar bar, The Admiral Collingwood, where the band used to perform regularly.
The band has been active for over two decades and have received Latin Grammy nominations. They have sold over 350,000 copies of their discography and have collected one platinum and two gold records. The band has shared the stage with international bands such as REM, Manic Street Preachers and Oasis and Spanish bands such as El Canto del Loco.
Dylan Ferro, on behalf of Melon Diesel, said: “It’s an exciting time for the band, especially as we celebrate what was an amazing achievement with this album from the late 90s. We finally get to play in Gibraltar as Melon Diesel and give a homecoming concert like no other”.
“We hope that many of our fans, both local and foreign, will attend and thoroughly enjoy what will be a truly magical night”, the lead singer added.
Tickets, priced £40, are already available from www.buytickets.gi. Seated and VIP tickets will also be available. More information can be found at www.buytickets.gi.
