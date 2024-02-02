By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 14:17

Restoration of Banos de la Reina and paving the way to Maryvilla's future. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe.

Calpe is set to initiate the museumization of the Baños de la Reina (Baths of the Queen) archaeological site

The plan for the site aims to protect and enhance the archaeological remains, making it accessible to the public.

The initial work will involve cleaning the site and its surroundings, including the removal of solid waste and vegetation clearance.

Excavation work will be carried out on archaeological structures, and efforts will focus on consolidating damaged walls and structures.

The project also includes the installation of gravel of different shades to aid in the visual identification of the intervened spaces for interpretation.

A protective cover will be added to safeguard access to the hydraulic assembly, and basic itineraries with walkways will be established for visitors.

The project also involves the installation of new fencing, repair and replacement of damaged fencing, and the creation of an archaeology and restoration work area with prefabricated modules.

The Baños de la Reina site, dating from the 2nd century AD to the 7th century AD, is one of the most significant archaeological sites in Roman Hispania and was declared a Cultural Interest Asset in March 2022.

Maryvilla Access

Calpe has formally requested a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Transport and Mobility to advocate for the construction of a legal access route to Maryvilla.

Currently, the absence of a legal entry point from the N-332 poses challenges, forcing drivers to cover additional kilometres for a U-turn, which is not without its risks.

Similarly, residents of Maryvilla are unable to access the National Highway towards Altea directly, compelling them to navigate to the northern roundabout in Calp to reach their destination.

This situation, coupled with occasional violations, poses risks to road safety.

In the upcoming meeting, Calpe Council intends to propose a potential solution to the Ministry, suggesting the construction of central lanes at KP 165+800 on the N-332 in the municipality.

This adjustment would facilitate the required accesses, necessitating the widening of the road in that specific section.

The residents of Maryvilla, the largest urbanisation in Calpe and one of the most populated, have been fervently advocating for improved access.