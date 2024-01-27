By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 20:06

Archaeological Museum of Gandia records positive visitation figures. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

Gandia’s Councillor for Cultural Heritage, Alicia Izquierdo, highlighted the very positive attendance figures at the Archaeological Museum of Gandia (MAGa), during 2023.

Last year there were 15,719 visitors.

The councillor noted that these visitation numbers continue to increase, reflecting the positive valuation of the city’s heritage and archaeological resources by both local and visiting individuals.

According to the councillor, the data demonstrate the robust health of Gandia’s heritage.

Despite significant portions of the museum being closed for almost half a year due to renovation works and the preparation of new permanent exhibitions, the response from the public has been spectacular.

With these positive figures in mind, the department plans to continue its efforts to expand the range of activities in all museum spaces, reinforcing services such as visits, open days, and performances on designated dates and public holidays.

For the first time in more than 50 years of the MAGA’s history, the museum has three permanent exhibitions open.

Additionally, the archaeological spaces of the city, including the Parpallion cave, the castle of Bairen, and the Morabit of Marxuquera, are fully operational, serving as excellent showcases for the city.