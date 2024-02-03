By EWN • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 16:34

Located on the strip in Calahonda, The Irish Times is your premier destination for all things sports, especially as the Rugby season kicks into high gear.

Whether you bleed green for Ireland, roar for England, chant for Scotland, Wales, or Italy, Irish Times welcomes all enthusiasts to catch the action on one of our five screens, including a jaw-dropping 200-inch giant screen.

This weekend promises an electrifying lineup as Ireland clashes with France on Friday and Italy takes on England on Saturday. With our doors open seven days a week, Irish Times stands as the unrivalled late-night hotspot in Calahonda, offering an unforgettable experience for sports fanatics and partygoers alike.

Looking for the perfect venue to celebrate? Look no further. Irish Times caters to parties of all sizes, ensuring every occasion is nothing short of spectacular. As the sun sets, our stage comes alive with the sounds of live music, adding an extra layer of excitement to your weekend plans.

This Friday, groove to the tunes of Terri Ryan & Ian Jacks, and on Saturday, join us for the ultimate party night with Bobbie & Ben, followed by the dynamic beats of DJ Terry Hobbs. At Irish Times, it’s not just about the drinks; it’s about the atmosphere that keeps you coming back for more.

So, whether you’re a local or just passing through, make Irish Times your go-to spot. Because if Carlsberg made pubs, they’d probably look a lot like this.

Open seven days a week.

Tel: +34 722 766 277

Sponsored