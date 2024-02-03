World Cancer Day: Support the fight against Cancer

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 10:00
Celebrating hope and solidarity
Image: Shutterstock/ Chinnapong
ON Sunday, February 4, the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar will host a solidarity gala to commemorate World Cancer Day. The event, organised by the Almuñécar Town Council’s Culture Department and the Local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), will feature performances from various dance schools in Almuñécar and Motril.
Alberto Manuel García Gilabert, the Councillor of Culture, expressed gratitude to the AECC delegation for their year-round efforts in the fight against cancer and research promotion. The gala, presented by Mariló Joya, will showcase artists like María Gómez ‘La Canastera,’ Niño Carmelo, and dance schools such as Flame Dance Crew and Pura Danza. The AECC has received support from local businesses like Antelec, CK Fotolab, and Comercial Taramay.
García Gilabert and AECC President, Concepción García, urged residents to attend the charity gala on Sunday, February 4, at 12:30 pm, at the ‘José Martín Recuerda’ auditorium in the Casa de la Cultura. Tickets, are priced at €8, and can be purchased at the AECC local office on Calle Pósito or the Casa de la Cultura box office. All proceeds will go towards supporting cancer patients and their families, as well as funding research initiatives.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.