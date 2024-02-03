World Cancer Day: Support the fight against Cancer

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 10:00

Celebrating hope and solidarity Image: Shutterstock/ Chinnapong

ON Sunday, February 4, the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar will host a solidarity gala to commemorate World Cancer Day. The event, organised by the Almuñécar Town Council’s Culture Department and the Local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), will feature performances from various dance schools in Almuñécar and Motril.

Councillor García Gilabert and AECC President Urge Community Participation

Alberto Manuel García Gilabert, the Councillor of Culture, expressed gratitude to the AECC delegation for their year-round efforts in the fight against cancer and research promotion. The gala, presented by Mariló Joya, will showcase artists like María Gómez ‘La Canastera,’ Niño Carmelo, and dance schools such as Flame Dance Crew and Pura Danza. The AECC has received support from local businesses like Antelec, CK Fotolab, and Comercial Taramay.

Get Your Tickets: A Night of Dance, Music, and Solidarity for a Worthy Cause

García Gilabert and AECC President, Concepción García, urged residents to attend the charity gala on Sunday, February 4, at 12:30 pm, at the ‘José Martín Recuerda’ auditorium in the Casa de la Cultura. Tickets, are priced at €8, and can be purchased at the AECC local office on Calle Pósito or the Casa de la Cultura box office. All proceeds will go towards supporting cancer patients and their families, as well as funding research initiatives.

