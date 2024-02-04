Fashion show: ‘With two polka dots’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 12:07
Photo: Málaga de Moda / Malaga Provincial Council
Málaga de Moda, the promotional brand of fashion and textile sector of the Provincial Council of Málaga, is holding a catwalk flamenco fashion show called, ‘With two polka dots’.
It will be held on Sunday February 18 at the Gran Hotel Miramar, organised by Makyre Eventos and will feature six fashion shows with a total of 36 designers.
The day will begin with the three Málaga de Moda fashion shows, which will take place at 11am, midday and 1pm. In the first one, Ada Gutiérrez, Pepitina Ruiz Original Art in Silk, Susana Zamora and Vístete de Flamenca will show their designs. In the second, Teressa Ninú, Rocío Montserrat, José Galvañ and Amparo Pardal will show their designs. And the third will feature Viva La Feria Moisés Guerrero, Melisa Lozano, Astrid Höhle and Jote Martinez.
In addition, the designers Sergio Vidal, from Almonte from Huelva, Antonio Gutiérrez, from Granada, Flamenca con Encanto, from Seville, Eli Martin, from Almería, Inma Castrejón, from Seville, and Carmuchi, from Jaén will parade in the fashion show ‘Recorrido por Andalucía’.
After a break, the programme will resume at 5pm with the fashion show ‘Recorrido por Andalucia‘; at 6.30pm the ‘Más de Málaga’ fashion show will take place with creations by Con Duende Patricia Calderón, Flamenca Florido, Cándido Luis and Mar Abad; and, at 7.30pm the Isabel Cazorla Academy collective fashion show will take place, with creations by designers Laura Sánchez, María Gavilán, Perla Blanca, Bienvenida López, and others to close the day.
In total, the event will feature 36 designers, of which 32 are from Málaga and 12 of them are members of Málaga de Moda.
There will also be an exhibition area where they will show the public the creations of the designers as well as fashion shops and businesses. The exhibition area will be free of charge, and the fashion shows are priced at €10. In addition, there will be a pass to five catwalk shows for a price of €40. Tickets can be obtained at mientrada.net or through the links available on the event’s social networks @con2lunaresmlg.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
