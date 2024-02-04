Fun at Fibbers for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 9:03
Charity quiz
Photo: Flickr CC / Kevin Sando
On Tuesday February 13 at 2.30pm, Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca is holding a fun quiz for charity.
They are helping raise funds for Last Chance Animal Aid. The charity has one aim – to help animals in need,they do not receive any government funding and rely entirely on donations and fund-raising events such as this.
Literally every single cent helps them to save lives. Every day brings new animals into the shelter, saved from the streets, from lives of neglect and abuse and abandonment. They repair, rehabilitate and rehome all these poor souls, and for those who are unable to be homed they offer a lifetime as a sanctuary animal.They do not run the rescue on quantity above quality. They do not home to boost their figures or achieve adoption fees, they home only when they have a perfect match for both adopter and adoptee. And of course, that costs money.
So go along on the 13th, entry is only €2 per person in teams of up to four. There’s a winner’s prize of a special deal – buy one get one free on a main meal for up to six people.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
