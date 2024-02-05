AECC charity gala dinner

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 13:21

AECC charity dinner Photo: Facebook / AECC

The mayors of Benalmádena, Torremolinos and Fuengirola, took part on Saturday February 3, World Cancer Day, in a charity gala dinner for the benefit of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) at the Higuerón Hotel, as part of the ‘Todos Contra el Cáncer’ (Everyone against Cancer) initiative.

The dinner raised funds to help AECC centres in Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas and Torremolinos and help to promote a collective movement that unites people, companies and institutions for a common cause: to exceed the 70 per cent cancer survival rate by 2030.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Spain, with a rate of 25 per cent. Worldwide, cancer continues to be a major cause of morbidity and mortality. Projections for 2040 indicate that some 30 million people could be affected, an increase of 54 percent. That is why it is essential to persist with awareness campaigns and to support research against this disease.

This Gala Dinner therefore marks a before and after for the Spanish Association Against Cancer and the province of Malaga, beginning a new stage of collaboration between branches with the aim of being more effective in seeking resources that will be invested in patient care and research.

Participation in solidarity initiatives such as this dinner not only raises funds for the cause, but also reflects the continuous progress in the fight against the disease, according to the AECC.