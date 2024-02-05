Balearic Islands shatter tourism records in 2023

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 17:40

Cala Noelia, Mallorca. Credit: Nataliya Schmidt/Shutterstock.com

In an unprecedented surge of international interest, the Balearic Islands emerged as a standout destination in 2023.

Last year, the Balearic Islands, which consists of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera attracted 14.4 million foreign tourists who collectively spent an astounding €17.22 billion.

These figures, released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), not only underscore a remarkable 9.1 per cent increase in the number of visitors but also a significant 16.4 per cent boost in tourism spending compared to 2022.

Balearic contribution

December alone witnessed nearly 166,000 international tourists flocking to the islands, marking a 26.7 per cent increase from the previous year, with their spending soaring by 48.8 per cent to reach €215 million.

This upswing contributed to Spain’s banner year in tourism, hosting 85.1 million international visitors and amassing €108.662 billion in revenue.

Spain’s global position

Spain now vies with France for the global top spot in tourism, a position bolstered by these impressive Balearic statistics.

The broader Spanish context reveals a nation on the brink of historical acclaim, with tourist numbers up by 18.7 per cent over 2022, surpassing the pre-pandemic peak of 83.5 million in 2019.

The expenditure associated with these visits also set a new record, indicating not just a recovery but a thriving expansion of Spain’s tourism sector.

The Balearic Islands, with their sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture, played a pivotal role in this success.

Tourists, drawn from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany primarily, showed their enduring love for the archipelago, contributing significantly to the overall spending.

UK visitors

In particular, the UK led the charge with 17.3 million people visiting Spain, though slightly below the 2019 figures, followed by France and Germany, indicating a diverse source of tourism revenue.

The islands, alongside Catalonia and the Canary Islands, stood as the regions receiving the most international tourists in 2023.

Catalonia topped the list with 18 million visitors, but the Balearic Islands were not far behind, underscoring their crucial contribution to Spain’s tourism industry.

As Mallorca and its sister islands continue to captivate global visitors, the Balearic Islands cement their status as a premier destination. Their success story in 2023 is a testament to the enduring appeal of their natural beauty and cultural richness.