2024 Travel Reminders For British Tourists

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 13:45

Traveller with passports. Credit: TravnikovStudio/Shutterstock.com

British holidaymakers are facing an array of fresh travel regulations in 2024.

From revised tourist levies to altered hand luggage stipulations, here’s what you need to know for your next European adventure.

Updated Passport Requirements

Post-Brexit, UK passports must now be under 10 years old upon entering the EU and retain at least three months’ validity from your planned departure date. It’s crucial to confirm the validity of your passport on the FCDO advice website before planning any journey.

EU Travel

For British tourists, the 90-days-in-180 rule in the Schengen Zone currently remains unchanged in 2024. The anticipated ETIAS entry scheme by the EU has been postponed to 2025.

Liquids in Hand Luggage

Scheduled for later this year, British travellers might soon enjoy the liberty to pack up to two litres of liquids in their carry-ons, thanks to advanced security scanners.

London City Airport is leading the way with this technology. Despite this breakthrough, it’s essential to verify each airport’s current policies before packing.

Emerging Tourist Taxes

To address overtourism and rising expenditures, several destinations are introducing a tourist tax. Notably, Venice is set to inaugurate an entry fee in 2024, while cities like Amsterdam and Paris are also increasing their tourist taxes.

Cruise Ship Restrictions

Despite their popularity, some destinations are imposing limits on cruise ships. Barcelona, for example, has shut down one of its central cruise ports, potentially complicating travel plans for certain tourists.

Paris Olympics Impact

With Paris hosting the Olympics this summer, expect heightened public transport fares and a spike in accommodation prices. Unless attending the Games, it might be wise to steer clear of Paris during this period.

Visa Necessities

Countries such as the USA, India, and China now require visas for British tourists. While many applications are accessible online, regulations often change swiftly. Therefore, checking the FCDO website for the latest updates is advisable before travelling.

Local Regulations

Destinations are enforcing unique local rules. Spain is clamping down on beach smoking, Portofino in Italy restricts selfies in specific zones, and London has expanded its ULEZ. Familiarising oneself with these local regulations can help you avoid fines during your holiday.