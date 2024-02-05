Benalmadena parking for €1 per day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 13:48

€1 Parking Photo: KFP

Benalmadena is following the Estepona model and creating a car park with 800 parking spaces for just €1 per day.

The total will be 687 spaces thanks to the opening of the underground car park in Pueblosol and 85 spaces in Los Nadales, in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo.

The €1 a day parking model being used in Estepona is proving to be a benchmark. Benalmadena is going to implement it in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmadena Pueblo. The Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, said that the Town Hall has taken a giant step to offer residents and visitors the reopening of the Pueblosol car park and the Los Nadales car park, thus adding nearly 800 parking spaces.

In total, there will be 687 spaces in Pueblosol and 85 in Los Nadales, “both of which should be open before the summer, boosting commercial activity in both centres,” said Lara.

If everything goes ahead as planned Benalmadena will have two public car parks like other neighbouring municipalities such as Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Mijas and Estepona, which will cost €1 per day during business hours. Residents and visitors will be able to shop in Benalmadena without having to worry about finding parking.