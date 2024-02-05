Ruth Lorenzo kicks off Cartagena Carnival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 9:51

Ruth Lorenzo ignites Cartagena's Carnival Images: cartagena.es

CARTAGENA kicked off the Carnival celebrations on February 2 with Eurovision and X Factor star Ruth Lorenzo. Hundreds of people gathered to witness Lorenzo act as the ‘herald’ of the Carnival and to take part in the opening acts of the celebrations.

Colorful Parade through Historic Streets

The rhythm of the drums vibrated through the streets of Cartagena as the Carnival King and Queen along with dance groups and many more paraded through the streets of central Cartagena.

From the Town Hall, Ruth Lorenzo praised the uniqueness of the carnival stating ‘The Carnival of Cartagena is unique in the world, not only for its spectacular choreographies, splendid costume designs, or the overflowing joy of the groups. It’s unique because Cartagena is a unique city that hosts a Carnival with a stage of millenary history.’

Unique Traditions of Cartagena Carnival

Fireworks, music, drag acts, and dance shows entertained the multitudes there to witness Cartagena begin its Carnival Festival which continues until February 13. For more information about the details and timetable of events see Cartagena.es.

