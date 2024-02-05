Ruth Lorenzo kicks off Cartagena Carnival

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 9:51
Ruth Lorenzo ignites Cartagena's Carnival
Images: cartagena.es
CARTAGENA kicked off the Carnival celebrations on February 2 with Eurovision and X Factor star Ruth Lorenzo. Hundreds of people gathered to witness Lorenzo act as the ‘herald’ of the Carnival and to take part in the opening acts of the celebrations.
The rhythm of the drums vibrated through the streets of Cartagena as the Carnival King and Queen along with dance groups and many more paraded through the streets of central Cartagena.
From the Town Hall, Ruth Lorenzo praised the uniqueness of the carnival stating ‘The Carnival of Cartagena is unique in the world, not only for its spectacular choreographies, splendid costume designs, or the overflowing joy of the groups. It’s unique because Cartagena is a unique city that hosts a Carnival with a stage of millenary history.’
Fireworks, music, drag acts, and dance shows entertained the multitudes there to witness Cartagena begin its Carnival Festival which continues until February 13. For more information about the details and timetable of events see Cartagena.es.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.