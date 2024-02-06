By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:18

France leads the digital charge with pioneering Digital Schengen Visas. Image: AlpakaVideo / Shutterstock.com.

France is taking the lead in a digital revolution, pioneering Digital Schengen visas among the European Union members.

This progressive step is in anticipation of a complete digital makeover of Schengen visa processes, a monumental shift expected to be fully realised by 2026.

This digital leap coincides with France gearing up to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, scheduled from July 26 to August 11 and August 28 to September 8, respectively.

In preparation for the global influx of visitors during this sporting extravaganza, French authorities plan to roll out around 70,000 digital visas.

However, with limited availability, not everyone will make the cut.

This groundbreaking move by France not only sets the stage for a more streamlined visa process but also underscores the nation’s commitment to embracing the digital era.

Eligibility for the French Digital Schengen visa is split into two categories for non-EU citizens.

The first category is for members of the Olympic and Paralympic Family: This includes a diverse range of individuals, from members of the International Olympic Committee to athletes, coaches, and even accredited journalists.

The second category covers other official guests invited by the Olympic or Paralympic Committee (OCOG).