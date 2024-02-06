By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 15:44

Lost and found tales: The weird and wacky items travellers leave behind. Image: Alfred Gruener / Shutterstock.com.

Holidaymakers have a knack for leaving behind some unusual items in hotel rooms.

According to new data revealed in a survey of 100 hotels within the easyJet Holidays portfolio across Europe, the past 12 months have seen an array of outlandish discoveries.

Surprisingly, dentures take the crown as one of the most eccentric items frequently abandoned, with hotels admitting to accumulating false teeth in their lost and found collection.

In the realm of peculiar costumes, one hotel stumbled upon a complete clown ensemble, featuring shoes, a wig, and even a cherry-red nose.

But the surprises don’t end there.

Another hotel uncovered a collection of witchcraft paraphernalia in a guest’s room, evidently left behind by an aspiring sorceress.

Meanwhile, some guests bid farewell to their stays without their prosthetic limbs and even a glass eye on one occasion.

Some travellers inadvertently part ways with more sentimental possessions, like a ‘lucky’ teacup belonging to a grandmother that accompanied her throughout the trip.

Wedding rings and personal photographs also find their way into the forgotten mix.

And in the realm of unexpected discoveries, forget wallets and cash; a hotel stumbled upon thousands of old German Mark coins hidden behind a toilet water tank.