Fugitive arrested in Ibiza for $72 million heist

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 19:11

Fugitive wanted in Netherlands. Credit: policianacional/X

A man on the run from police in the Netherlands for nearly two decades has been arrested by the Spanish National police on the island of Ibiza.

The arrest relates to an audacious heist that occurred on February 25, 2005, at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam. The individual, along with accomplices, orchestrated the theft of an immense haul of jewels and diamonds valued at over $72 million.

This high-profile robbery was carried out with a high degree of violence and the use of firearms, leaving a lasting impact on its victims.

Lengthy manhunt

The pursuit began in earnest in November 2023, following a tip-off from FAST Netherlands to the Fugitive Location Section through the ENFAST Network.

The tip indicated the fugitive’s presence on Ibiza, triggering a focused investigation under the auspices of a European arrest and surrender warrant issued by the Netherlands for robbery with violence and intimidation.

Disguise and discovery

The fugitive’s capture was no small feat, owing to his significant physical transformation aimed at evading capture.

Agents noted his remarkably younger and slimmer appearance compared to earlier photographs, suggesting possible cosmetic alterations to obscure his identity. This meticulous effort to blend in underscores the lengths to which individuals will go to avoid facing justice.

The moment of capture

The operation culminated when law enforcement agents, after trailing the suspect’s vehicle for several kilometres, executed a strategic manoeuvre to halt his escape.

The fugitive was apprehended while acting as a co-pilot in the vehicle, marking the end of a long and complex investigation. He was subsequently detained and is now awaiting proceedings at the Central Investigative Court number 6 of the National Court.

This case highlights the relentless pursuit of justice by international law enforcement agencies, demonstrating that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to bring criminals to account, regardless of the time elapsed or the distances travelled.