By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 16:49

Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle gearing up for an exciting 2024. Image: Lukrecja / Shutterstock.com.

Castle Mysteries

Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Fueled by the momentum of its record-breaking 2023, which saw over 800,000 visitors, it will not only offer its daily guided and dramatized tours on weekends but also introduce nighttime tours entitled: “The Mysteries of the Castle.”

Benidorm Arrivals

A total of 14 people arrived on Monday, February 5, aboard a boat to the coast of Benidorm, including a woman and two children aged 6 and 3. Once rescued, the immigrants were transferred to the port of Alicante, where they received assistance from the Red Cross.

Tabarca Troubles

There is a new chapter in the conflict between Alicante Council and the residents of Tabarca over the fence the Council installed, without permission, on the island. The local government is now moving the infrastructure to comply with the Provincial Service’s requirement, while residents call the action “irresponsible.”

Fencing Fun

Over the first weekend of February, more than 300 children and cadet category athletes from ten countries competed in the XX Mediterranean Fencing Championship 2024, held in the Camino Cano pavilion in La Nucía. The tournament brought together young international fencing talents.

Expanding Range

Gandia’s Bodegas Vicente is broadening its horizons with the addition of Bobal Dulce to the Vicente Gandia Bobal range. This wine boasts a pale pink hue with delicate salmon undertones, presenting a clean and vibrant appearance.

Eye-Watering

The Ophthalmology Department of Sant Joan d’Alacant University Hospital has implemented a novel treatment with topical insulin at the centre for the treatment of persistent epithelial defects or ulcers in the eyes. So far, about 20 ophthalmological patients have been treated successfully with insulin-based eye drops.

Summer Market

The Summer Craft Market on San Juan Beach will feature forty-six stalls selling jewellery, paintings, ceramics, and other unique artisanal products.

The market will be located in the area between Avenida Nápoles and will extend along Avenida Niza until its confluence with Avenida Benidorm.

Running from July 1, 2024, to the first Sunday in September 2024, the market will be open from 6:00.PM until 1:00.AM, closing at 2:00.AM on the eve of holidays.

Alma Festival

Mark your calendar for a musical journey at Alicante’s Teatro Principal!

The V Festival Alma Mediterranean Festival is set to have toes tapping on Saturday, February 10 at 7:30 PM.

Dive into the rich tapestry of Latin American music with an intercultural show that celebrates the significance of preserving and acknowledging the legacies of both the Americas and Europe.

Plan your visit to the Box Office at Plaza Chapí, 03001 in Alicante, open from midday to 2:00 PM and then again from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

For more details, drop an email to informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or give them a ring at (+34) 965202380.

Dancing Masterclass

Love is in the air for seniors in Denia as the Council’s Department for the Elderly presents a Valentine’s Day treat, a dance masterclass for couples on February 14.

Led by Patricia de Juan, the skilled instructor of the Senior Classroom Dance workshop, the class kicks off at 7:00 p.m. in the Leisure room of the Social Centre.

This class is open to all those aged 60 and above, and there’s no need for advance registration.

Simply arrive a bit early before the session begins to join in the festivities.

As an added bonus, participants stand a chance to win a dinner for two at Café Bar Nou Plaça through a raffle, making the evening even more special.

Dance your way into Valentine’s Day!

Going up

Finestrat has an exciting project in the works: a 26-metre-high lift connecting the Plaza de la Unión Europea with the Santísimo Cristo del Remedio de Finestrat hermitage.

This ambitious venture has a budget of €680,000 and will blend seamlessly with the landscape by using stone-coloured concrete and glass.

The 26-metre-high lift will be housed in a tower, allowing for a capacity of 13 people.

Accessible from the Plaza de la Unión Europea, the lift will ascend alongside the mountainside, reaching the top where visitors will exit onto a brown metal walkway with bluish glass.

This design choice aims to integrate with the sky’s colour.

The walkway will extend 28 metres, connecting the elevator to the highest part of the mountain and offering panoramic views of the municipality.