Going to the dogs

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 9:31
Dinner for dogs
Photo: pxhere
Join Los Arcos on Saturday February 24 at 7pm for a charity dinner in aid of Adana. It will be an unforgettable evening to enjoy a delicious three-course meal with a Cava welcome drink, all for just €20 per ticket.
The menu features favourites including Spaghetti Bolognese and Chicken Stroganoff, there will be live entertainment by the talented Terri and it’s all in aid of a good cause.
ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) is a charitable organisation on the Costa del Sol run by volunteers. Their aims are to promote love and affection for dogs, to provide facilities for the shelter and care of abandoned, sick and injured dogs while seeking new homes for them.
In order to be granted the Zoological License to operate, ADANA needs to upgrade the infrastructure, renew the sewage system, install a new roof, fire alarm and many other items, costing a total of 188,000 euros. So, events like this are vital for the future of the charity.
Secure your tickets for a night of delicious food, wonderful company, and incredible performances, bookings must be made direct with the bar or via WhatsApp 618 254 622. See you there – the dogs need you!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.