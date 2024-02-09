Going to the dogs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 9:31

Dinner for dogs Photo: pxhere

Join Los Arcos on Saturday February 24 at 7pm for a charity dinner in aid of Adana. It will be an unforgettable evening to enjoy a delicious three-course meal with a Cava welcome drink, all for just €20 per ticket.

The menu features favourites including Spaghetti Bolognese and Chicken Stroganoff, there will be live entertainment by the talented Terri and it’s all in aid of a good cause.

ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) is a charitable organisation on the Costa del Sol run by volunteers. Their aims are to promote love and affection for dogs, to provide facilities for the shelter and care of abandoned, sick and injured dogs while seeking new homes for them.

In order to be granted the Zoological License to operate, ADANA needs to upgrade the infrastructure, renew the sewage system, install a new roof, fire alarm and many other items, costing a total of 188,000 euros. So, events like this are vital for the future of the charity.

Secure your tickets for a night of delicious food, wonderful company, and incredible performances, bookings must be made direct with the bar or via WhatsApp 618 254 622. See you there – the dogs need you!