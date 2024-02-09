Indalo Players next serving

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Feb 2024
Most of the large cast performing in the play
Credit: Indalo Players
The play, Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War is a poignant, warm and funny production about an ordinary but downtrodden housewife, Thelma Caldicot.
Thelma has endured 30 years of marriage to a domineering, obnoxious and insensitive husband.
Due to unexpected circumstances, Thelma is coerced by her shifty, manipulative and avaricious son Derek and his equally greedy wife Veronica to move into a run-down residential nursing home.
The Twilight Years Rest Home is run with a strict regime and although the residents are not overly mistreated, the elderly inmates are not exactly handled with due reverence either.
Manager and Matron medicate and patronise their ‘guests’ into glazed submission and to save money serve them cabbage with every meal.
It doesn’t take Thelma long to realise how awful everything is at the nursing home and her apathy soon turns to anger and then action as the medication is discarded and Thelma discovers her mettle.
She and her aged cohorts stage a rebellion but the result is something nobody envisaged!
A genuinely heartfelt human comedy with a subtle social thought-provoking message, highlighting the skewering of society’s treatment of the elderly population.
This escape fantasy is undemanding, entertaining and will bring tears and cheers from the audience.
The play will be presented at the Teatro Municipal Bedar on March 8 and 9, Teatro Museo Arboleas on March 15 and 16 and El Espacio Cultural Los Gallardos on March 22 and 23.
Tickets cost €10 at each venue and to make your booking call 629 252 292 or 670 722 705.
