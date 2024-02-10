Costa del Sol residents limited to 160 litres of water per day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 8:24

Is sharing a bath the way forward? Photo: Pexels CC / Andrea Piacquadio

The Commission for Drought Management in Andalucia met on Friday February 9 and approved furthermeasures to combat the drought.

This is despite the rain that was falling while the meeting took place. The main restriction imposed is that a limit has been set for urban consumption in areas affected by the drought which includes all of the Western Costa del Sol.

As a result, in all the municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, including Mijas, Marbella and Estepona, urban water consumption may not exceed 160 litres per person, per day.

It is not a matter of going to people’s homes to see how much is being used, but of monitoring the volume at the entrance to the municipal water tanks or at the collective network intakes. From there, the authorities will be able to adopt the necessary measures to limit the flow at source in the event that the volume is exceeded.

Still not enough rain

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) activated a yellow warning for rain in practically the entire province of Malaga on the day that the Drought Commission met. However, it seems that the rain that fell hardly made an impact on the reservoir levels.

The reservoir with the highest accumulated water in the last 12 hours is La Concepción, with 23.3 litres per square metre followed by La Viñuela, with 17.8 litres per square metre. At other reservoirs there was little noticeable difference to water levels.

To put 160 litres of water per person per day into perspective, baths on average hold 150 litres of water; a 5-minute shower uses around 75 – 90 litres of water, which increases to 160 litres of water for a 10-minute shower and 240 litres of water for a 15-minute shower. And if you were thinking of inviting friends round to share your jacuzzi, bear in mind that your hot tub probably holds over 1,000 litres, sometimes as much as 1,500 litres.