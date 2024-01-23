€1 Billion Pledged for Revolutionary Drought Solutions

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 11:46

Steps Against Drought Image: Shutterstock/ emerald_media

THE committee overseeing the progress of anti-drought initiatives in Malaga has taken its first steps. The collaborative effort between the Andalucian Regional Government and the Malaga Provincial Council is in line with the December-signed water security protocol.

Collaboration for Water Security

Representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fishing, Water, and Rural Development, the Malaga Provincial Council, and municipal associations participated in its inaugural meeting.

A €1 Billion Ambitious Plan

The ambitious plan, named ‘Sequía Plus,’ (Drought Plus) allocates nearly €1 billion to implement over 120 hydraulic projects. The initiatives include deploying portable desalination units and reactivating disused boreholes. The collaboration aims to provide water security by supporting the towns most affected by rainfall shortages.

Anticipated Impact: 70 Cubic Hectometres for the Region

The government anticipates that ‘Sequía Plus’ will contribute 70 cubic hectometres to Malaga, using short-term and long-term solutions. The commitment also extends to installing a portable desalination unit in El Trapiche, addressing water challenges in the Axarquía region.

