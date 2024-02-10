Trending:

Euro boost: Velez-Malaga’s streets get a facelift

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 21:25

Enhanced Accessibility and Aesthetics Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

ON February 5, Velez-Malaga’s Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez unveiled the newly redeveloped Calle Lope de Vega in the historic centre of the Velez-Malaga. The project, costing a total of €467,007.18, focused on upgrading the infrastructure, renewing the pavements, and enhancing both the accessibility and the surroundings in general.

Walking in Style: Calle Lope de Vega Upgrade Sparks Optimism

The mayor, joined by some council members, expressed his enthusiasm for the completion of the project which should have a positive impact on the local businesses. They hope this new pedestrian-friendly street will increase the footfall in the area increasing the commercial activity while also making the street a safer and ‘more liveable’ street.

The project was co-funded, the city provided 20 per cent of the funds and the European Regional Development Fund provided 80 per cent.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading