Euro boost: Velez-Malaga’s streets get a facelift

Published: 10 Feb 2024

Enhanced Accessibility and Aesthetics Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

ON February 5, Velez-Malaga’s Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez unveiled the newly redeveloped Calle Lope de Vega in the historic centre of the Velez-Malaga. The project, costing a total of €467,007.18, focused on upgrading the infrastructure, renewing the pavements, and enhancing both the accessibility and the surroundings in general.

Walking in Style: Calle Lope de Vega Upgrade Sparks Optimism

The mayor, joined by some council members, expressed his enthusiasm for the completion of the project which should have a positive impact on the local businesses. They hope this new pedestrian-friendly street will increase the footfall in the area increasing the commercial activity while also making the street a safer and ‘more liveable’ street.

The project was co-funded, the city provided 20 per cent of the funds and the European Regional Development Fund provided 80 per cent.

