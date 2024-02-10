Euro boost: Velez-Malaga’s streets get a facelift

By Catherine McGeer •
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
ON February 5, Velez-Malaga’s Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez unveiled the newly redeveloped Calle Lope de Vega in the historic centre of the Velez-Malaga. The project, costing a total of €467,007.18, focused on upgrading the infrastructure, renewing the pavements, and enhancing both the accessibility and the surroundings in general.
The mayor, joined by some council members, expressed his enthusiasm for the completion of the project which should have a positive impact on the local businesses. They hope this new pedestrian-friendly street will increase the footfall in the area increasing the commercial activity while also making the street a safer and ‘more liveable’ street.
The project was co-funded, the city provided 20 per cent of the funds and the European Regional Development Fund provided 80 per cent.
