Momag Burgers & Gin Bar – Craftmanship

By EWN • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 19:29

Discover the pinnacle of burger craftsmanship at MoMag Burgers & Gin, the brainchild of Magnus Morgen, nestled on the bustling Paseo Marítimo in Fuengirola.

This gastronomic haven is renowned for serving up the freshest artisan burgers along the coast, offering an unparalleled culinary experience. Each burger is a masterpiece, bursting with flavors so memorable, they’ll have you eagerly planning your next visit.

Magnus, hailing from Denmark, has made Spain his home for the past five years. His journey in the culinary world began with the launch of Bentleys Burgers, a family venture that enjoyed three years of success. Building on this triumph, Magnus rebranded to MOMAG, a nod to his own name, further cementing his status as the youngest Danish entrepreneur to make a mark in Spain.

Located on the scenic seafront, near the castle, MOMAG Burgers & Gin is a beacon for burger aficionados. The restaurant’s popularity is evident from the long queue of patrons eagerly awaiting their turn to indulge in what many claim are the best burgers in town. Advance bookings are recommended to secure a spot at this coveted dining destination.

The success of MOMAG is not solely attributed to its delectable burgers but also to the dedicated staff hailing from Spain, Morocco, Argentina, and Ireland. Their passion and commitment to excellence are palpable, making each dining experience truly exceptional. MOMAG isn’t just good; it’s a testament to Magnus’s genius and a reminder of the importance of supporting local businesses. Join the ranks of satisfied customers and let MOMAG Burgers & Gin redefine your burger expectation.

Tel 674 886 928

momagburgers.com

Sponsored