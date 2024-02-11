Almuñecar Gala: Uniting for cancer support

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 7:00

Gala Strikes a Chord for Cancer Support Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

THE Solidarity Gala organised by the Almuñecar branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) was a resounding success. The event was held at the Casa de la Cultura and it featured performances from local dance schools and academies to commemorate ‘World Cancer Day’ on February 4.

Gratitude and Collaboration

Concepción García, the president of the local AECC expressed her gratitude while highlighting the collaboration of the town hall, volunteers, and the participating dance groups. The funds raised from the event will address the needs of cancer patients and their families, as well as ongoing research.

Crucial Role of Community Events

Events like this play a crucial role in supporting cancer patients and the initiatives of organisations like the AECC. They not only raise funds but also awareness about cancer, emphasising the importance of early detection, and prevention. They draw attention to the challenges faced by those affected by cancer. By bringing people together, these events create a sense of community and solidarity and a strong network of emotional and financial support.

For more Axarquia news click here