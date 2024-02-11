Help the strays of Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Fundraising dinner
On Saturday March 16, Restaurante El Olivo De La Cala is hosting a fundraising dinner in aid of animal charity, ACE|SHIN (Animal Care España). Based in Mijas, ACE|SHIN is committed to the fight against the abuse and killing of neglected, abused and stray dogs and cats.
The 3 Course Meal at El Olivo costs just €45 each which includes a €10 donation to ACE and the price includes a half bottle of wine per person (red, white or rosé wine), or beer or soft drinks during the meal. The evening will feature Live Music from the ever-popular Nick Cripps and it all starts at 7pm. There will be a charity raffle in aid of ACE with top quality prizes.
All dogs from ACE|SHIN receive the daily care they need such as food and medical care. Every dog, sick, old or with a disability, gets a fair chance. A team of volunteers and students from various animal care and veterinary medicine courses monitor and record the progress of the dogs. They need your help to keep up the good work.
Tickets for the charity evening are on sale at Restaurante El Olivo de La Cala and at Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola). Reserve your tickets today. For reservations and more information, email: info@ace-charity.org
