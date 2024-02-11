Here to play! The Zona Kids opening party!

By EWN • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 16:38

Zona Kids Cafe is officially open for fun, and they are here to play! Located in Alhaurin el Grande, this play centre and cafe is a fantastic venue for children to explore and have fun, where parents and carers can relax and enjoy refreshments while keeping an eye on their little ones.

Euro Weekly News had the pleasure of attending their grand opening party on Saturday, February 3, which began at 10am. By 11.30am, the venue was already packed, with excited children playing in every direction and adults happily drinking, eating and chatting to their neighbours.

The space consists of five different and immersive play zones, including a soft play centre, a toddler’s area, a perfect princess dress-up booth, a sports pitch and a gaming zone. The cafe at Zona Kids is a game changer for parents and carers, as it provides a convenient space for them to relax and socialise close to their children playing. The menu offered a variety of tasty options, catering to both children’s preferences and more sophisticated tastes. The pitta and hummus followed by creamy carrot cake is hard to beat.

One of the highlights of this opening party was without a doubt the presence of some beloved children’s characters, which included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Paw Patrol squad and Pikachu! Their appearance added a touch of magic to the day, and sparked excitement in all the young attendees as they ran to greet them, hugging, kissing and even dancing with the special guests, creating unforgettable memories.

Zona Kids is not only a fun space for play, but will also undoubtedly be a pillar within this community. Neighbours could be heard chatting about school and recent events, whilst at the same time new connections were being made, as parents bonded over hot coffees and croissants. Euro Weekly News spoke to Jennah Bachelor, who was in attendance with her mother Michelle and son, Logan. Jennah lives locally, and explained that there are no other establishments like this in the area. “We will definitely be back!”, she said, adding that “it’s such a great place for all three of us to socialise.” Also present and happy to express her appreciation of the new venture was British grandmother Dianne, who looks after her granddaughter Lily full time. She told EWN that: “This is a tremendous place for Lily to play while I relax over a coffee!”

Zona Kids has created a wonderful and imaginative space for children to play, learn, and socialise, and is an ideal destination for families in Alhaurin el Grande and its surrounding areas. The opening party was a resounding success, showcasing the dedication and commitment of the staff to provide a magical and memorable time for all.

Zona Kids Cafe is located on Calle Gondola 2, Alhaurín El Grande and is open 7 days a week from 9am to 9pm. 90 minutes of play for children is €5 or €3.50 for under 2’s. They are also available for private party hire. For bookings and further information WhatsApp +34 672 87 91 44. Visit their website: zonakidsparty.es

Sponsored