Magnificent El Muro Mijas

By EWN • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 12:33

After a well deserved holiday, El Muro Restaurante in Mijas has once again opened its doors, with a few surprises in store for their customers coming in 2024!

If you are looking for a dining experience that not only offers quality, international cuisine, but also breathtaking and panoramic views, look no further than El Muro Restaurante Mijas.

Situated at the foothills of the mountains, their outdoor dining area offers incredible views of not only the dramatic hillsides, but also goes as far out as the Mediterranean sea, allowing diners to enjoy their meals in a stunning, picturesque setting. The rustic interior of El Muro Mijas offers a cosy and charming atmosphere that perfectly complements its natural surroundings. Stepping inside, the restaurant is adorned with warm wooden accents and rustic decor, even boasting a fireplace for those chilly winter nights, creating a welcoming ambiance for guests.

The menu at El Muro represents their dedication and love for their international clientele by providing a variety of dishes from different cuisines in their a la carte menu. However, the firm favourite is their famous Sunday roast, which consists of the traditional trimmings, all made fresh in their kitchen, which is notable due to the delicious taste and unique shaping of the unbeatable Yorkshire puddings!

As mentioned, guests from all over the world have fallen in love with El Muro restaurant, and the staff are not only friendly and attentive, but also speak both English and Spanish, being passionate about ensuring that each and every guest feels cared for throughout their dining experience. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, the family atmosphere at El Muro is sure to make you feel invited and at home. Both children and small dogs are permitted to enter the restaurant, and 2024 will see a brand new playground built especially for the little ones! The staff ask only that both are well behaved and at the responsibility of their carers.

El Muro restaurant also offers ample parking, with space for more than 80 cars in their private car park. Access for wheelchairs is ensured, as it is important to this welcoming restaurant that everybody feels personally invited and catered for.

Coming up on February 14 is their Valentine’s day special, where a three course, set menu is available for a price of €40 per person. Delicious dishes, including the much loved succulent lamb shank with creamy mashed potatoes and a red wine sauce are on offer, in addition to an array of carefully selected and specialised dishes. To set the romantic ambience, live music will be performed by Ami Lloyd, who’s beautiful voice will add the perfect background to what is sure to be a magical evening for all.

Due to the popularity of El Muro Mijas, booking as early as possible is recommended, and can be done online at www.aicorestaurants.com or via Facebook: EL MURO MIJAS. Alternatively, call 951 911 555 for further information, as well as all other general bookings. Please note that they also cater for private events.

The restaurant is currently open Wednesday to Friday 5pm until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday 12am until 11pm.

Sponsored