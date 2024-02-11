By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 11:19

Wine, ham, cheese...and Flamenco Photo: Flickr CC / WineCountry Media

The sparkling events season of wine tours starts on Friday February 23 at 7pm with the Dance of Wine & Flamenco. An evening full of Andalucian fire.

The evening kicks off with a wine tasting combined with the best cheeses from the region and wafer-thin sliced ‘jamon iberico‘ by master ‘cortador’ Silvia. You will taste five fantastic wines from Malaga, each in their own way pairing heavenly with the ham and cheeses.

The evening continues with Flamenco in its purest form, performed by the flamenco phenomenon from Malaga, Arreito de Colmenar, on vocals, and the virtuoso El Nino de Ana on guitar.

The venue is Peña El Boqueron, Calle Marqués de Ovieco, Málaga and the cost is € 42,50 per person including wine tasting, ‘picoteo’ (jamon iberico, cheeses and more) plus a welcome cocktail.

To register, send a message with your email address and number of people on Whatsapp: 622192019, email: info@malagawinetours.com or use the contact form on the website: malagawinetours.com