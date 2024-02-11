By Kevin Fraser Park •
Wine, ham, cheese...and Flamenco
The sparkling events season of wine tours starts on Friday February 23 at 7pm with the Dance of Wine & Flamenco. An evening full of Andalucian fire.
The evening kicks off with a wine tasting combined with the best cheeses from the region and wafer-thin sliced ‘jamon iberico‘ by master ‘cortador’ Silvia. You will taste five fantastic wines from Malaga, each in their own way pairing heavenly with the ham and cheeses.
The evening continues with Flamenco in its purest form, performed by the flamenco phenomenon from Malaga, Arreito de Colmenar, on vocals, and the virtuoso El Nino de Ana on guitar.
The venue is Peña El Boqueron, Calle Marqués de Ovieco, Málaga and the cost is € 42,50 per person including wine tasting, ‘picoteo’ (jamon iberico, cheeses and more) plus a welcome cocktail.
To register, send a message with your email address and number of people on Whatsapp: 622192019, email: info@malagawinetours.com or use the contact form on the website: malagawinetours.com
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
