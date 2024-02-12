By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 19:26
Language of love: Study reveals the 'sexiest' and 'most romantic' accent. Image: New Africa / Shutterstock.com.
The accent that most captures people’s hearts?
It’s no longer French, according to Babbel, the language learning platform.
In a recent study involving 6,000 participants from several countries, Italian emerged as the new “sexiest” and “most romantic” accent.
This might come as a surprise, considering French held the title in Babbel’s previous poll.
Babbel’s language teacher Noël Wolf explained why Italian might be so appealing.
He confirmed: “This could be due to the rise and fall of pitch in Italian speech creates a musical quality, and the distinctive rolling ‘r’ sounds which add to its charm.”
Interestingly, British English was seen as the “most polite,” while German was perceived as the “most direct” language.
The survey also looked into attitudes towards partners speaking different languages.
Over 70 per cent of Brits surveyed believed that learning their partner’s native language would strengthen their emotional connection.
Experts like linguist Patti Adank suggest that English speakers are drawn to the melody of languages like French or Italian.
Social and cultural associations with accents play a big role in these perceptions.
Overall, while France might need to adjust to losing its crown, the allure of Italian accents seems to have won over many hearts.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
