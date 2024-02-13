CBN Town Halls and their Functions

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 17:26

Benidorm Town Hall by the sea. Credit: Benidorm Council, X.

Also known as ´Ayuntamiento´, Town Calls are the centres of cultural, political and economic life in the towns of Costa Blanca North.

La Nucia Town Hall

Beyond providing administrative support to La Nucia´s citizens, the Town Hall is a popular place for young people, giving access to free classes, including cooking, nutrition, time and productivity management and extra educational support. There are also annual courses available for enrollment in English and Castellano languages. The establishment even has an Escape Room and an interactive theatre in English.

Javea Town Hall

Javea´s Town Hall works efficiently to improve the lives of the locals by providing regularly updated job board listings both on their website and on-site, as well as announcing any open calls for work in areas ranging from education, to technicians and government work.

Denia Town Hall

Denia´s Town Hall is the conjoining link between the Council and the citizens, committed to bringing the two closer and working together for an improved future. The Town Hall operates with high emphasis on transparency, making the economic and administrative activity data entirely available to public consideration and holding public surveys for future implementation.

Benidorm Town Hall

Benidorm Town Hall is a grand, ultra-modern establishment consisting of 4 floors, with a range of cultural activities and administrative processes taking place. In this system, the Town Hall aims to maintain the stability and success of each sector of Benidorm´s community, affecting everything from economics to social events.