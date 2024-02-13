By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 13:57

King Charles: Royal favorability holds strong amidst health revelation. Image: The Royal Family / Facebook.

The revelation of King Charles’ battle with cancer hasn’t significantly changed public perceptions of the royal family.

The results are according to the latest YouGov royal favourability survey.

Despite the news, the favourability ratings for royal figures have remained relatively consistent since mid-January.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Prince William steps up

Two-thirds of Britons (66 per cent) still hold a positive view of King Charles, a slight increase from 63 per cent three weeks ago.

At the same time, the proportion of people with a negative view of the King has slightly decreased from 29 per cent to 26 per cent.

Prince William maintains his position as the most popular member of the royal family, with a favorability rating of 77 per cent, consistent with January’s score of 74 per cent.

On the other hand, Prince Harry continues to face widespread disapproval, with only 33 per cent of respondents expressing a positive view of the Duke of Sussex, while 58 per cent hold a negative view.

As expected, attitudes towards Prince Harry (and Meghan) vary among different age groups, with younger Britons generally holding a more favourable opinion of him, while older Britons tend to view him negatively.