By John Ensor • Updated: 06 Feb 2024 • 10:17

A cheerful King Charles and Queen Consort Credit: Hugo Bernand/Royal Family

How serious is King Charles’ diagnosis? This question looms large after recent developments, with much speculation around the world.

Recent health issues within the Royal family have made the headlines: Princess Catherine underwent abdominal surgery the the King was admitted to hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

With the news that both were on their way to recovery, the country heaved a collective sigh of relief. However, on Monday, February 5, the revelation that Charles is now battling cancer has reignited intense media scrutiny.

Reportedly, Prince Harry is on his way from America today to be with his father, many have expressed their hopes that their differences can be patched up after months of disagreements.

Understandably, public speculation about the King’s condition is rife. As the news broke many posted their thoughts on social media.

One person felt that the Palace was downplaying the gravity of the situation: ‘Think this cancer is a bit more serious than [they’re] making out for King Charles, all the news reporters dressed in black and Harry on his way.’

His reign so far

At over 75 years of age, when most men have retired, he faces this trial after embarking on his royal duties later in life.

His brief tenure has so far been marked with caution, yet he remains committed to environmental causes. A recent survey showed that 50 per cent of respondents felt he was doing a good job, with those saying he was doing a bad job at just nine per cent.

History of overcoming health obstacles

Despite previous health scares, the King has demonstrated remarkable recovery abilities. Charles has enjoyed an active lifestyle, as a regular polo player but also skiing, hill-walking and gardening.

However, these activities have led to injuries, including broken bones and back pain from horseback riding accidents.

As recently as 2008, Charles underwent a minor, routine procedure when he had a non-cancerous growth removed from the bridge of his nose.

Messages of goodwill

The news has sparked a huge response on social media from world leaders to members of the public offering their best wishes.

French President, Emmanuel Macron: ‘Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the British people. Amities.’

Canadian President, Justin Trudeau: ‘I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. We’re sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery.’

Boris Johnson: ‘The whole country will be rooting for the King today. Best wishes to Charles III for a full and speedy recovery.’

Penny Mordaunt: ‘Know His Majesty will meet this news with duty, courage and cheerfulness. As the statement shows, he will be thinking of others. I join with the many sending him good wishes for his treatment.’

Frank Bruno MBE: ‘Just heard the news about King Charles thoughts and prayers with him and the Royal Family. When are we ever to be rid of this evil disease Cancer?’

And finally a brief but powerful message from Piers Morgan: Long live the King!