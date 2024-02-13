Mallorca: News in Brief

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 20:17

Marga Prohens, attended the minute's silence. Credit: caib.es

Mallorca mourns

At 11:30 am on Monday, February 12, Marga Prohens, President of the Balearic Islands Government, joined in a minute’s silence at the Consulate of the Sea, in Mallorca to honour the two Guardia Civil officers who were recently killed in the line of duty in Barbate, Cadiz. The solemn event reflected deep sadness and respect within the Mallorcan community.

Athletic boost

The Balearic Government has earmarked €1.1 million for 2024 to aid its outstanding athletes, a 10 per cent increase from 2023. This initiative aims to enhance training facilities and competition access, targeting athletes with top results in events such as the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, as well as European, international, and national events.

Staff needed

PalmaActiva launches Employment Month in Palma, offering 1,353 jobs running from February 12 until March 18 at Carrer del Socors. The event connects job seekers with HR managers from 38 companies, including Barcelo Hotel Group and Nybau Hotels. Positions range from waiter, cook, floor waiter and receptionist.

Airport detour

The Council of Mallorca announced overnight road closures at the entrance of the Son Sant Joan Airport (Santanyí direction) due to essential asphalt maintenance which took place from midnight to 6:00 am on Tuesday, February 13. AENA confirmed that no flights were scheduled during the closures.

Catalan royalty

The world’s fascination with British royalty knows no bounds as the Sa Societat theatre in Calvia is set to host El discurs del rei (the king’s speech). The story has been adapted for a theatrical performance in Catalan as three actors will re-enact the incredible struggle of King George VI, as he overcomes his stutter with the help of an unconventional speech therapist.

Palma protest

Foro Baleares calls for a demonstration in Palma on February 18, demanding the resignations of PM Pedro Sanchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska. The event, starting at Plaza de España at 12:00, aims to honour the Guardia Civil following the tragic events in Barbate.