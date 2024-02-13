By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 13:00
Setting sail: Santa Pola Nautical Club to host Olympic Week. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola
From February 15 to 18, windsurfing will take centre stage, filling Santa Pola’s bay with colourful sails.
The occasion? Santa Pola Nautical Club is set to host the Olympic Week of the Valencian Community, featuring over 100 competing athletes.
The event will showcase various windsurfing disciplines, culminating in the Spanish Championship of the IQFoil class, part of the ninth edition of the Comunitat Valenciana Olympic Week.
Organised by the Sailing Federation of the Valencian Community in collaboration with several yacht clubs the event promises exciting competitions.
The Santa Pola Yacht Club will host competitions in IQFoil, Raceboard, BIC Techno 293, and Windsurfer categories.
The highlight will be the Spanish Championship of the IQFoil class, showcasing the best windsurfers in the country.
The Councillor for Sports, Pascual Orts, commented on the championship and highlighted its significance as an addition to Santa Pola’s prestigious sporting events.
He emphasised the town’s commitment to windsurfing, leveraging its exceptional bay and the influence of local windsurfing legend Ivan Pastor.
The championship solidifies Santa Pola’s reputation as an international windsurfing destination, supported by the Ivan Pastor Technology Centre.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.