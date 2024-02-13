By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 13:00

Setting sail: Santa Pola Nautical Club to host Olympic Week. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola

From February 15 to 18, windsurfing will take centre stage, filling Santa Pola’s bay with colourful sails.

The occasion? Santa Pola Nautical Club is set to host the Olympic Week of the Valencian Community, featuring over 100 competing athletes.

The event will showcase various windsurfing disciplines, culminating in the Spanish Championship of the IQFoil class, part of the ninth edition of the Comunitat Valenciana Olympic Week.

Organised by the Sailing Federation of the Valencian Community in collaboration with several yacht clubs the event promises exciting competitions.

The Santa Pola Yacht Club will host competitions in IQFoil, Raceboard, BIC Techno 293, and Windsurfer categories.

The highlight will be the Spanish Championship of the IQFoil class, showcasing the best windsurfers in the country.

The Councillor for Sports, Pascual Orts, commented on the championship and highlighted its significance as an addition to Santa Pola’s prestigious sporting events.

He emphasised the town’s commitment to windsurfing, leveraging its exceptional bay and the influence of local windsurfing legend Ivan Pastor.

The championship solidifies Santa Pola’s reputation as an international windsurfing destination, supported by the Ivan Pastor Technology Centre.