By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 10:45
Santa Pola: Preserving history and cultivating culture. Image: Santa Pola Turismo / Facebook.
The Villa Adelaida de Santa Pola estate is on its way to becoming a cherished spot for both locals and visitors.
The Council has granted almost half a million euros (499,020 euros) for the restoration of the unique building and the refurbishment of its gardens, all with the intention of transforming the area into a museum.
This estate holds significant cultural value in Santa Pola, recognised as one of the town’s iconic urban landmarks.
The building, dating back to the early 20th century, beautifully combines the renewal of art through modernism with naturalist influences and the advancements brought by the Industrial Revolution.
Adding to its charm is the infusion of Indian art with Spanish-American influences.
The original owner, Ietaria, generously donated Villa Adelaida to the City Council, envisioning it as a centre for nurturing young talents in art, science, and literature.
This week marks another crucial step towards realizing this dream, with the approval of the renovation, restoration, and rehabilitation works for both the building and the gardens of Villa Adelaida.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.