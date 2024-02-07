By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Feb 2024 • 10:45

Santa Pola: Preserving history and cultivating culture. Image: Santa Pola Turismo / Facebook.

The Villa Adelaida de Santa Pola estate is on its way to becoming a cherished spot for both locals and visitors.

The Council has granted almost half a million euros (499,020 euros) for the restoration of the unique building and the refurbishment of its gardens, all with the intention of transforming the area into a museum.

This estate holds significant cultural value in Santa Pola, recognised as one of the town’s iconic urban landmarks.

The building, dating back to the early 20th century, beautifully combines the renewal of art through modernism with naturalist influences and the advancements brought by the Industrial Revolution.

Adding to its charm is the infusion of Indian art with Spanish-American influences.

The original owner, Ietaria, generously donated Villa Adelaida to the City Council, envisioning it as a centre for nurturing young talents in art, science, and literature.

This week marks another crucial step towards realizing this dream, with the approval of the renovation, restoration, and rehabilitation works for both the building and the gardens of Villa Adelaida.