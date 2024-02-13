Skeleton found in Mallorca

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 21:19

Overview of Son Banya, Mallorca Credit: GoogleMaps.com

Police in Mallorca have launched an investigation after a skeleton was found by a member of the public.

In a startling discovery that has gripped the local community, a skeleton was discovered on Tuesday, February 13, at around 5:00 pm next to the EMT garages, in the vicinity of Son Banya town, Palma.

The National Police’s Homicide Group, supported by the Scientific Police, are spearheading a comprehensive investigation into the origins and cause of death of the skeletal remains found on waste ground.

The alarm was raised around five in the afternoon, triggering a swift response from emergency services and a specialised police unit to secure the area.

A meticulous visual inspection was undertaken by investigators in the hope of gathering clues that could identify the deceased and unravel the circumstances leading to their demise.

As the investigation unfolds, the gender of the skeleton remains undetermined, prompting authorities to plan DNA comparisons with missing persons’ records.

The remains are scheduled for an autopsy at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Palma, where experts will scrutinize the bones for any injuries that could illuminate the cause of death.

The discovery has been officially reported to the courts, marking the beginning of a complex journey to bring closure to this unsettling case.