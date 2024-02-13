By Anna Ellis •
The Torrevieja Association of Small and Medium Merchants (APYMECO) is making strides in embracing new technologies to boost local commerce and economic development.
They’re teaming up with the Council to turn Torrevieja into a “crypto-friendly” city, using blockchain technology to digitise commerce.
In the first phase, they’ll encourage businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment, making it easier for consumers to buy goods and services using digital currencies.
The second phase focuses on environmental sustainability, aiming to protect and restore natural spaces in the city.
The third phase aims to create jobs and support technology companies in Torrevieja.
The Councillor for Commerce, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, sees this initiative as a positive step.
The councillor confirmed: “This is a positive step towards modernising local businesses and providing more options for people with cryptocurrencies.”
“The Council plans to collaborate with APYMECO and the University of Alicante to provide training for merchants involved in the project.”
