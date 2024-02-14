Guardia Civil officers remembered

By John Smith • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 17:42

In memory of two brave officers Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

More than 100 members of the Almeria Provincial Council alongside guests from the Local Guardia Civil Brigade stood in silence outside the Council Palace on Monday February 12.

They were honouring the memory of two officers who were killed in the line of duty in Barbate (Cadiz) on Friday February 9 as they were chasing men who were believed to be smuggling drugs.

After the minute of silence and the long applause of the attendees, the president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. García, spoke about the great work carried out by officers in the fight against drug trafficking.

“We met at the door of the Almería Provincial Council on behalf of the entire province in memory of the two officers murdered in Barbate and to value the work of the Guardia Civil throughout the year to protect integrity and enforce the law” he said.

Much was made of the need to ensure that all officers are safe as they carry out their duties and the Provincial Council called upon the National Government to provide all of the necessary resources needed to achieve this goal.