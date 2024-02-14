Guardia Civil officers remembered

By John Smith •
Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 17:42
In memory of two brave officers
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
More than 100 members of the Almeria Provincial Council alongside guests from the Local Guardia Civil Brigade stood in silence outside the Council Palace on Monday February 12.
They were honouring the memory of two officers who were killed in the line of duty in Barbate (Cadiz) on Friday February 9 as they were chasing men who were believed to be smuggling drugs.
After the minute of silence and the long applause of the attendees, the president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. García, spoke about the great work carried out by officers in the fight against drug trafficking.
“We met at the door of the Almería Provincial Council on behalf of the entire province in memory of the two officers murdered in Barbate and to value the work of the Guardia Civil throughout the year to protect integrity and enforce the law” he said.
Much was made of the need to ensure that all officers are safe as they carry out their duties and the Provincial Council called upon the National Government to provide all of the necessary resources needed to achieve this goal.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.