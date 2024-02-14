Smart city ranking: Murcia makes top ten

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 23:48

Murcia shines in smart city rankings Image: Shutterstock/ metamorworks

In a significant achievement, Murcia has secured a position in the top 10 smart cities in Spain, securing the 110th position globally in the ‘Iese Cities in Motion 2024’ ranking. The city’s commitment to the ‘Smart City’ initiative, as outlined in the strategic plan ‘Murcia Ciudad Inteligente,’ (Murcia Smart City) has propelled it to the forefront of technological and environmental innovation.

Murcia Secures Top 10 Spot in Spain’s Smart Cities

Among Spanish cities analysed Murcia claims the 10th spot, showcasing its competence in smart urban development. Noteworthy counterparts on the list include Madrid (20), Barcelona (29), and Valencia (77). The ‘Smart City’ project in Murcia emphasises not only technological advancements but also environmental responsibility. Ongoing initiatives like intelligent irrigation for green spaces, smart street lighting, and the use of environmental monitoring stations underscore the city’s dedication to sustainable development.

‘Iese Cities in Motion 2024’ Ranks Murcia 110th Globally

The global ranking, conducted by the Iese’s Centre for Globalisation and Strategy, positions Murcia among cities actively shaping a smart and environmentally conscious future. As Madrid and Barcelona lead the Spanish cohort on the global stage, Murcia’s climb signifies its emergence as a hub for cutting-edge smart solutions.

