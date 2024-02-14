Storms forecast across west and southern Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 19:40

Stormy weather. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

According to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) the west and south of Spain will bear the brunt of stormy weather due to a DANA weather system.

On Thursday, February 15, the western region of Galicia and the southwest of the peninsula will experience sporadic storms.

In Spain a slow-moving storm system is known as depresion aislada en niveles altos or Dana. These are isolated depressions at high altitudes which deliver unpredictable showers and result in abundant amounts of rainfall.

Aemet spokesperson Cayetano Torres also noted the potential for rainfall across the central peninsula, although in a milder and more scattered form. For some, this unpredictable phenomenon brings a welcome dip in the recent spell of unusually high temperatures.

Impact and movement of DANA

As DANA drifts away on Friday, February 16, skies will gradually clear, moving from abundant cloud cover to brighter conditions from west to east.

The forecast predicts rain in the Pyrenees, along the Cantabrian Sea, and across the interior mountain ranges. Despite the shift, northern parts of the peninsula and the Canary Islands can expect continued cloudiness and light rain, especially on the more elevated islands.

The departure of DANA not only heralds a shift in weather patterns but also brings with it a drop in the higher temperatures that have been experienced across the region.

While DANA’s presence will be marked by a brief period of unsettled weather, its exit paves the way for more stable conditions.