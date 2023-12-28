Incoming Storms and Severe Weather to Sweep Europe

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 18:30

Image: Shutterstock/Triff

THE year-end weather forecast for Europe has taken a severe turn, with multiple storms poised to strike various regions, particularly the Netherlands, Germany, and Norway. The looming threat of floods, icy conditions, and intense storms has placed several nations on high alert.

Norway’s Icy Peril

Norway faces treacherous conditions following heavy snowfall, resulting in dangerously slippery roads and a spate of traffic accidents. Cities are on high alert due to the increased risk of injuries amid the hazardous weather conditions.

Storm Alert: Henk’s Arrival and Gerrit’s Impact

Storm Henk is anticipated to impact Ireland and the UK, bringing extreme weather, including strong winds and heavy rainfall. The storm’s trajectory across the North Sea is predicted to reach southern Scandinavia, exacerbating the situation in the region. Preceding Henk, Storm Gerrit is already making its presence felt, prompting warnings across Ireland and the UK.

Severity of the Forecasted Storms

Yellow wind and rain warnings have been issued across various regions, signalling gusts of 50-70 mph in specific areas. Heavy rainfall predictions, up to 90 mm in some places, further add to the concerns, especially in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Continued Weather Instability

Following Gerrit’s anticipated weakening and movement towards Scandinavia, another potent North Atlantic storm is on the horizon. Forecasts suggest a rapidly developing system, with the potential for a violent bomb cyclone, known as Henk, expected to hit Ireland and the UK.

Understanding the Weather Pattern

A dynamic weather pattern has taken shape across the North Atlantic and Europe, leading to an increased zonal flow and the formation of powerful winter storms. The progressive nature of these weather systems is evident, with the establishment of a deep trough over Western Europe.

Impending Impact and Disruption

The forthcoming storms are anticipated to bring extensive rain and disruptive weather conditions, with local accumulations exceeding 100 mm until New Year’s Day. The convective rain and wind squalls associated with these storms pose significant risks, including tree damage and disruptions to both air and ground travel.

As Europe braces for the dual onslaught of storms, authorities and citizens are urged to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and stay updated on the evolving weather situation to minimize potential risks and ensure safety during these challenging times.

