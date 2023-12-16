Christmas around the world: Ireland

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 15:53

A chilly Christmas morning swim! Credit: Shutterstock/1599342943

WELCOME to Ireland. It’s mid December, meaning Christmas is nearly here and Irish natives from all over the world are beginning to make their way home for the celebrations.

Here, Christmas is celebrated on December 25, Christmas day. Ireland practically shuts down during the period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, with shops reducing their hours and public transport becoming less frequent, as friends and family get together for the festive period. On Christmas Eve, December 24, Lynn from Ireland told Euro Weekly News that “many people enjoy a trip to the local pub, followed by midnight mass, which can be entertaining!”

Christmas day is spent opening presents and eating a copious amount of food! A typical meal on December 25 in Ireland may include inherited traditions such as turkey, cranberry sauce, and the festively famous mince pies. However, foods like spiced beef, that are unique to this lucky land are also consumed.

One Irish Christmas tradition that is steeped in history is that of having a candle illuminate one’s windowsill. The youngest member of the family traditionally lights this candle, and it symbolises that Jesus, Mary and Joseph are welcome at the home, unlike the inn at Bethlehem where they were said to have been denied entry. This tradition served a secondary purpose during certain points in history when practising the Catholic faith was illegal in Ireland, with the candle being a sign that it was safe to say mass in that particular home. It is also thought to be lucky to have breakfast by candlelight on Christmas morning, after which many Ireland natives actually go for a swim in the sea! Brrrrr!

The day after Christmas Day, December 26, is a public holiday in Ireland, it is named after the first Catholic martyr, St Stephen’s Day, and in modern times is a day to relax at home.

Although English is spoken by most, Irish is still some people’s first and only language. Be sure to wish everyone “Nollaig Shona Duit”, which means Merry Christmas, whilst you’re visiting!