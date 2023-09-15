Intense Rain And Another DANA Predicted In Valencian Community By The End Of The Weekend

By Chris King • 15 September 2023 • 20:28

Image of rain falling on an umbrella. Credit: Perfect Strangers/Shutterstock.com

THE weather forecast for the next few days in the Valencian Community gives a clear weekend but with rain appearing again from Sunday, September 17.

When it arrives, the rain is predicted to be very intense and the experts have not ruled out that weather alerts of any level could possibly be activated due to the high threat of heavy rains in Valencia, Alicante and Castellón.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency also confirmed this Friday 15 that another DANA is expected to arrive in Spain between Tuesday and Thursday of next week. However, they could not clarify at this stage whether it would affect the Community with any great force.

Temperatures were not expected to change excessively this Friday. They should remain at values of around 30°C during the central hours of Friday in coastal regions said the meteorologists.

Some parts of the Community suffered adverse conditions earlier today with heavy rain falling in the Alicante municipality of Elche.

Intensas tormentas en el sur de Alicante, afectando sobre todo a zonas al sur de la ciudad de Elx/Elche, donde las tormentas están estacionarias durante la última hora. https://t.co/7RSMSFVm18 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 15, 2023

A tweet from AEMET this morning read: ‘For now, the Valencia storms are not static and move from south to north so, although they have very strong intensity, they are short-lived. In Alicante, there is practically only rain left in the Marina Alta. Radar images from the last 3 hours’.

Por ahora las tormentas de Valencia no quedan estáticas y se mueven de sur a norte por lo que, aunque tienen intensidad muy fuerte, son de corta duración. En Alicante prácticamente sólo queda lluvia en la Marina Alta. Imágenes radar de las 3 últimas horas. pic.twitter.com/W4EWrBw5Zf — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 15, 2023

Saturday, September 16

Cloudy intervals are forecast on Saturday, with daytime cloudiness causing showers and storms during the afternoon in the interior of Valencia.

Suspended dust is expected during a day in which minimum temperatures will drop slightly and maximum temperatures will increase very discreetly.

Sunday, September 17

Sunday will start with cloudy intervals, tending to cloudy skies in the afternoon. Showers and storms of some intensity are predicted in the interior of the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, where they could even be locally strong.

In the rest of the Valencian territory, they will be probable but in a more dispersed and weak way. The probable dust in suspension will continue and temperatures will not register many changes, except for the increase in minimum temperatures in the interior.

Maximum temperatures will remain at values ​​very close to 30°C during the central hours of the day on the Valencian coast.

Monday, September 18

Looking ahead to Monday there will be a transition in the weather, will slightly cloudy skies and intervals of high clouds. Temperatures will drop slightly on the coast and more markedly in the interior.

Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday will begin with slightly cloudy skies but as the day progresses the Valencian Community could be immersed in the effects of a DANA that is already anticipated by AEMET in its weekly forecast.

In the southern third of the region, cloudiness will grow, without ruling out the possibility of rain, although weak. Minimum values will drop slightly and maximum temperatures will not register many changes.

There is total uncertainty about the weather after Tuesday although the DANA will continue to affect various parts of the mainland during Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21.

It remains to be determined by AEMET exactly how much this new storm will affect the Valencian territory. What seems clear at the moment though is that during those days, instability will be the total protagonist.