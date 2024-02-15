A floating musical space with ‘minimal concerts’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 11:06

Gardens of the Casa Museo Antonio Gala Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

The Culture Department of Alhaurín el Grande Town Council is hosting a series of concerts called the ‘Conciertos Mínimos‘ (Minimal Concerts), one of the main cultural events to be held over the next few months in the town. It is a series of small-format concerts that will take place in La Baltasara and are aimed at anyone interested to enjoy this musical and sensory experience promoted by the podcast Tofeelmore.

These events come to Alhaurín el Grande thanks to Tofeelmore, a musical podcast created by Javier Muñoz, which for the last five years has been covering new musical creations and trends in the music scene, and which will take place in the incomparable setting of the gardens of the Casa Museo Antonio Gala.

The Antonio Gala House Museum consists of a main house and outbuildings, gardens and vegetable gardens that make up the estate of 30,000 square metres on the banks of the Fahala River.

The estate was the home of Antonio Gala, a Spanish poet, playwright, novelist, and writer. The finca was a place hidden from the general public; it was the secret garden of Gala and his closest friends until it was brought back to life by Alhaurin Council

This concert series taking place in the gardens will feature ‘floating artists’, as they call them in the podcast, from the new age, experimental, contemporary classical, alternative and ambient electronica scene. The Minimal Concerts will begin on May 11 at 8pm with a performance by the masked German pianist Lambert, an international benchmark of the contemporary classical, ambient and alternative scene.

Tickets can already be purchased on the website: tofeelmore.com