Classical music in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 8:46
Free concert in Fuengirola
Photo: Helge Antoni website
Prestigious Swedish pianist, Helge Antoni is holding musical sessions for secondary school pupils from January 22 to 24 in the Casa de la Cultura and on Friday, January 26 he will give a free recital at the Palacio de la Paz.
Fuengirola Town Hall is going to bring classical music to the young people of the city with a series of educational concerts featuring the prestigious Swedish pianist, Helge Antoni.
Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, said that, ” Fuengirola is a city where great artists reside during holiday periods, as in this case Helge Antoni, a pianist of international prestige, who has an overwhelming quality that we will be able to enjoy”.
Helge Antoni said he was “delighted to be able to offer my first concerts of the year in Fuengirola, a city that is very close to my heart, offering my musical experience to young people, to bring them closer to classical music”.
Helge Antoni has been praised by Gramophone Magazine for his, “ravishingly beautiful playing and beautiful singing tone”, He is a highly sought-after concert pianist, especially for his creative programming and his uniquely personal approach to audiences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.