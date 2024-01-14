Classical music in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 8:46

Free concert in Fuengirola Photo: Helge Antoni website

Prestigious Swedish pianist, Helge Antoni is holding musical sessions for secondary school pupils from January 22 to 24 in the Casa de la Cultura and on Friday, January 26 he will give a free recital at the Palacio de la Paz.

Fuengirola Town Hall is going to bring classical music to the young people of the city with a series of educational concerts featuring the prestigious Swedish pianist, Helge Antoni.

Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, said that, ” Fuengirola is a city where great artists reside during holiday periods, as in this case Helge Antoni, a pianist of international prestige, who has an overwhelming quality that we will be able to enjoy”.

Helge Antoni said he was “delighted to be able to offer my first concerts of the year in Fuengirola, a city that is very close to my heart, offering my musical experience to young people, to bring them closer to classical music”.

Helge Antoni has been praised by Gramophone Magazine for his, “ravishingly beautiful playing and beautiful singing tone”, He is a highly sought-after concert pianist, especially for his creative programming and his uniquely personal approach to audiences.