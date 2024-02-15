Carlos Baos – Off-plan properties

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:44
Off plan properties. Before you buy. Key documents.
Off-plan properties have unique features that distinguish them from previously owned property transactions. The primary difference is that, at the contract signing, the property hasn’t been constructed or terminated yet. In this article, we’ll analyse the issues that off-plan buyers should consider when embarking on such ventures. In particular, we will focus on the documentation that, by law, every developer is obliged to make available to buyers, so that they can examine and review it properly.
In order to protect consumers, the Building Regulation Law establishes significant guarantees for off-plan property purchases. Two guarantees stand out. 1. The separate bank account, where the developer must receive all the deposits paid on account of the properties being built. 2. The money back guarantee (either through the intervention of a bank guarantee or an insurance policy from an insurance company), so that if the construction is not completed within the agreed timeframe, the buyers gets all its money back. This guarantee is obligatory from the moment the builder obtains the building permit from the municipality.
What about the documentation that the buyer can request from the developer?. What documents, plans and papers must the developer, by law, have at the disposal of the buyers?.
By way of summary, the most relevant ones are included below:
Off-plan property purchases can be a secure option in Spain if all legal provisions are met and complied with. If you’re considering an off-plan purchase, our team at White-Baos Lawyers can assist you in the process. Feel free to reach out to us for more information.
Carlos Baos (Lawyer)
White & Baos.
Tel: +34 966 426 185
E-mail: info@white-baos.com
