By EWN • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:00

In Spain funerals tend to take place very soon after a person’s passing.

This can restrict the opportunity for friends and family to attend especially if they live in another country. In some cases we have seen people pay upwards of €4,000 for a funeral ceremony however due to the time constraints very few people were able to attend. We have heard feedback from many people who feel they have spent all of this money and their loved ones have not been able to celebrate their life as they hadwished.

A direct cremation will allow a dignified send off and not tie our loved ones down to a time and place to celebrate our life.

What is a Direct Cremation

A direct cremation is a type of cremation service where the deceased is cremated shortly after death, without a traditional funeral service or viewing. This means that there is no embalming, wake, or funeral ceremony.

In a direct cremation, the body is typically cremated in a simple container or casket, without any additional adornments or decorations.

The cremated remains are then returned to the family or scattered in a location of their choice. We also ensure all legal documentation is returned to a nominated person.

Direct cremation is becoming an increasingly popular option for those who want a simple, no-frills end-of-life service. It is often chosen because it is more affordable than traditional funeral services, and can provide a straightforward and dignified way to handle the deceased’s final arrangements.

Some families choose to hold a memorial service or celebration of life after the cremation, where family and friends can come together to honour and remember their loved one in a more personalised way. This allows for more flexibility and creativity in how the deceased’s life is celebrated, without the added pressure and expense of a traditional funeral service.

Overall, direct cremation provides a simple and cost-effective way to handle end-of-life arrangements, while still honouring and respecting the memory of the deceased.

