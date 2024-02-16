Childhood Cancer Highlighted in Benidorm

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 13:55

Manifesto Read Credit: Facebook.com

Organisation Aspanion has called for greater awareness of childhood cancer and for long-term care for affected children and their families.

Benidorm joined in the activity for International Childhood Cancer Day by illuminating some of its most famous areas in gold. The day was commemorated by the reading of a manifesto at the main door of the town hall and the placement of a golden ribbon on the building.

The manifesto was read by a local representative of the Association of Parents of Children with Cancer of the Valencian Community. The first deputy mayor, Ana Pellicer and the police, as well as numerous members of the municipal corporation joined in the reading.

“This disease affects the entire environment, friends and school. Suddenly, these children and adolescents are faced with worries that they should not have to face due to their age”, states the manifesto.

The organisation wishes to make visible the reality suffered by these children and their families. Everyone’s support is important in order to cope better with this disease.